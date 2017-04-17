Quantcast

Sentencing Date Set for Man Convicted of Murder in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Culpeper man convicted of murder in Charlottesville is set to learn his punishment in several months.

A circuit court judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jordan Jerome Eaddy on June 16 now that the defendant has a new attorney.

A jury found Eaddy guilty of first-degree murder in the commission of a robbery and attempted robbery back on November 30, 2016. Jurors found him not guilty on the charges of burglary and first-degree murder in the commission of a burglary.

According to investigators, Eaddy and Pierre Gerard Augustine entered the South 1st Street home of 31-year-old Floyd Alston Jr. on November 21, 2015, while Bryan Page waited in a getaway car.

The prosecution acknowledged during the three-day-trial that Augustine likely fired the fatal shot through Alston's heart, but argued Eaddy is responsible since he orchestrated the robbery.

Page, who took a plea deal, testified as a witness for the prosecution.

Jurors recommended a 25-year prison sentence for Eaddy.

Augustine is scheduled for a two-day jury trial, which is set to start on July 13.