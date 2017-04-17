Monticello's Haley Brown Will Play Volleyball at Shenandoah University

Monticello High School's Haley Brown had a ceremonial signing Monday with Shenandoah University. She will play volleyball for the Hornets.

Brown is a two-sport standout at Monticello also playing outfield on the Monticello softball team.

On the volleyball court, Brown had 93 kills this past season with 60 digs, 10 blocks and six aces. She ultimately chose volleyball over softball for college.

She has a 3.96 GPA and says she's glad to have the college search behind her.

"It was very stressful and yes, I am excited that it's over", Brown says. "I know what I'm doing now. I play volleyball for me and it was my choice to go into it and I enjoyed it so I wanted to keep playing. Because I was successful at it, Looking back I would have never thought this would have happened, now that I have signed an everything, its cool and I'm excited."

Shenandoah University is an NCAA Division III school located in Winchester, Virginia and a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.