Updated: Several Homes Along University Circle Vandalized

A fraternity in Charlottesville wants answers after being tagged over the weekend with what appears to be anti-Semitic graffiti.

Neighbors believe someone ran through University Circle sometime Saturday night, tagging houses and trees with spray paint while people were away for the holiday.

Members of the Delta Psi / St. Anthony Hall fraternity discovered their house had been vandalized with a bizarre message: "This is not meant to be rude," along with a peace sign mixed with a swastika and "same thing," were spray painted on the building.

"Well the first thing was how we're going to get it off the wall and how much that's going to cost us? So that was annoying, “said fraternity member Joseph Huddleston. “It's pretty upsetting. It looks awful. It looks hateful, so yeah we're pretty mad about it."

The paint was removed early Monday afternoon by the rental property managers for the fraternity home.

"I don't think that this was targeted at us, I would guess. We were all out of town, fortunately, when it happened," said Huddleston.

At least two other properties were marked with spray paint.

"I didn't discover the graffiti. Actually, the guests coming to my Easter brunch - which takes place in my backyard - came in telling me, 'wow, have you seen the graffiti? Even you got graffitied!’ And I said, 'what graffiti?’” Carrie Douglas said.

The tags of smiling faces and strange sentences have some neighbors feeling uncomfortable.

"I have no idea why anybody would do something like this in this neighborhood. A lot of the students were gone because it was a family weekend," said Douglas.

The Charlottesville Police Department has looked into the vandalism, but at this point it says neither the fraternity house residents nor rental company have filed a formal police report.

"We contacted police. I think they said the chance of getting it solved were low,” Huddleston said.