JMU Baseball Swept at UNCW with 4-1 Defeat in Series Finale

James Madison Athletics Media Release

WILMINGTON, N.C. – After James Madison took the lead off a Zach Tondi homerun in the second inning, UNCW scored the final four runs of the game to take the 4-1 win in Colonial Athletic Association baseball action at Brooks Field.



The JMU catcher jacked his eighth homerun of the season in the top half of the second, sending it over the right field wall to give the Dukes at 1-0 lead. The Seahawks answered with a three-run second inning, including a first-pitch homerun by Ryan Jeffers, to take the lead for good.



The loss dropped the Dukes to 18-17 overall with a 3-9 mark in CAA contests while the Seahawks improved to 16-18 overall (5-4 CAA). UNCW's Zarion Sharpe went the distance, pitching a complete game to earn the win (2-1) as he conceded one run on four hits. Right-hander Josh Silvestri was tabbed with the loss (3-3), giving up four runs on nine hits.



JMU sprinkled four hits across nine innings, including Tondi's homerun. Shortstop Kyle McPherson joined him in the extra-base hit category with a leadoff double in the seventh. Centerfielder Mike Sciorra and second baseman Josh Wyatt each posted singles in the loss.



TURN TWO

The Dukes turned two double plays in the game, matching their single-game high this season for the sixth time. This marked the first time since April 2 at Elon the Dukes had turned a pair of double plays in a contest.



IN RELIEF

Matt Marsili made his 14th appearance, 12th in relief, this season. Over 2.0 innings pitched, the sophomore right-hander did not allow a hit and struck out two.



UP NEXT

JMU returns to the Commonwealth for midweek, nonconference action on Wednesday, April 19. The Dukes travel to No. 25 Virginia, with first pitch at 6 p.m.