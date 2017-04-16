Fluvanna County Winery Holds Easter Wine Cork Hunt

For those who celebrate Easter, families traditionally may attend a church service or enjoy a nice meal. Now, a winery in Fluvanna County is hoping to change the way families celebrate Easter with a little bit of wine.

Cunningham Creek Winery held their first annual wine cork hunt on their property Sunday. Different cork colors meant different prizes and the competition got pretty fierce.

Employees say Easter was actually one of the busiest days of 2017 so far.

Cunningham Creek Winery is now starting to plan their first year celebration which will be in early July.