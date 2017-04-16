Albemarle Fire Crews Fight Brush Fire in Walnut Creek Park

Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a brush fire in Walnut Creek Park Sunday afternoon.

According to the North Garden Fire Department, the fire burned more than three acres of the woods. The fire was about a mile into Walnut Creek Park; firefighters had to hike and use boats to get to it.

Officials are still investigating the cause, but they suspect it was caused by human activity. North Garden Fire Department Chief George Stephens wants to remind you to use caution during the dry season.

"If they smoke, if they take any sort of fire, anything like that, leave it back in the car. Don't take it out in the woods. It’s really dry. We're in more or less a drought condition. Even though we've got good green up in the fields, the woods are extremely dry,” said Stephens.

According to officials no injuries or homes have been damaged from the blaze. A statewide burn ban is still in effect through April 30 that states no burning until after 4 p.m.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, Walnut Creek Park will be closed for the next few days because of the blaze