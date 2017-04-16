Charlottesville City Council to Hear Options for Robert E. Lee Statue

Charlottesville City Council to Hear Options for Robert E. Lee StatuePosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Charlottesville Man Applies for Permits to Counter Emancipation Park Rally
Applications have been submitted to Charlottesville for counter events in preparation for an August rally at Emancipation Park.
-
12 People Charged at KKK Rally Go Before Charlottesville Judge
A dozen people charged in connection to a controversial rally went before a judge in Charlottesville General District Court Monday morning.
-
Organizations Asking Officials to Investigate Police Response to Counter-Protest
Several legal organizations are asking for an investigation into the police response in regard to a Charlottesville rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
-
Charlottesville Group Claim Police Brutality in Connection to KKK Rally
A Charlottesville group connected to counterprotesters is demanding justice after it claims law enforcement engaged in police brutality.
-
SURJ Seeks to Prevent Planned Emancipation Park Rally
Showing Up For Racial Justice sent an email to City Council, urging Charlottesville to revoke the permit for the “Unite the Right” rally scheduled for August 12.
-
4 Facing Felony Charge Following KKK Group's Justice Park Rally
Four people are facing felony charges after counterprotesting a weekend rally by members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of Ku Klux Klan.
-
Charlottesville Files Documents in Lawsuit to Stop Removal of Confederate Statues
The city of Charlottesville submits that the Lee Statue does not qualify as a war monument and does not receive that protection under state law.
-
Charlottesville Police Chief Addresses Use of Tear Gas After KKK Rally
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas is defending the use of tear gas to break up a crowd of counterprotesters following Saturday’s controversial rally by the KKK.
-