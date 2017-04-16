UVa Softball Earns ACC Series Win against Georgia Tech on Senior Day

The UVa softball team honored its six seniors following win against Georgia Tech

Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (16-29, 5-13 ACC) captured its first series win of the season after a 4-2, comeback victory over Georgia Tech (13-30, 6-12 ACC) on Senior Day at The Park. Danni Ingraham (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The series victory for Virginia is the first in six tries this season. Four of the six ACC series in 2017 have come down to the final game.

In nearly the exact scenario as game two, Virginia found themselves trailing 2-0 after solo home runs by Georgia Tech’s Samantha Pierannunzi and Kelsey Chisholm. This time around, the Cavaliers mounted their comeback earlier than Saturday’s walk-off victory.

Game two hero, Kaitlin Fitzgerald (Placentia, Calif.), cut the Yellow Jacket lead in half with an RBI single to left field that scored Allison Davis (Oak Hill, Va.) to ignite the fifth inning rally. That set the stage for Ingraham, who sent a towering drive over the left field wall, plating three Cavalier runs. The home run was her sixth of the season and gave Virginia a 4-2 advantage.

The home run was part of a five-hit rally that saw 10 batters come to the plate for the Cavaliers. Georgia Tech reliever Jenna Goodrich was able to escape a bases loaded jam to limit the damage to just four runs.

Sophomore Lacy Smith (Lancaster, Pa.) picked up her second win of the season, coming on in relief in the top of the fourth inning. In total, she tossed 2.2 innings of two-hit softball and surrendered just the home run to Chisholm.

Pitching for the third-straight day, Erika Osherow (Darien, Conn.) earned her first save after 1.2 innings of work. On two different occasions, she came in to record the final out of an inning, once in the bottom of the third and again in the sixth. She induced a seventh inning double play and then a comebacker to the circle for the game’s final out.

Senior Iyana Hughes (Manteca, Calif.) went 2-for-3, her seventh multi-hit effort of the season. Classmate Katie Park (Scottsdale, Ariz.) put together her second three-hit performance of 2017 and is tied for the team lead with 15 multi-hit games.

Virginia will conclude a five-game home stand on Tuesday when they host Georgetown at the Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Additional Notes

-The all-time series against Georgia Tech is now tied at 42.

-Virginia has recorded seven come-from-behind victories in 2017, three in ACC play.

-Sunday served as the final home ACC game of the season. The Virginia softball program honored its six seniors (Kinza Baad, Kaitlin Fitzgerald, Iyana Hughes, Madison Labshere, McKall Miller and Katie Park) with a postgame ceremony.