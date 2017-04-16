Tom Tom Founder's Festival Wraps Up

After seven days of art, music, and fun, the Tom Tom Founder's Festival is wrapping up for 2017.

According to organizers, this year’s festival was the most ambitious yet with over 300 speakers and new activities.

Over the course of the week, at least 40,000 people participated in the festival. The festival’s director, Paul Beyer, says attendance from Friday and Saturday alone beat last year’s entire week of attendance.

"We’ve also had our biggest block party ever. Friday was over 11,000 Saturday was around 11,000, so we beat our attendance just in those two events on Friday and Saturday," he stated.

The festival ends Sunday night at 11 p.m., in the Belmont neighborhood for its Porchella concert. Plans are already in the making for the festival in 2018.