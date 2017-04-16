Firefighters Investigate Blue Ridge Roofing Fire

Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a blaze Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville that sent smoke over the city and Interstate 64.

The fire department first got a call for a commercial structure fire at a storage building behind Blue Ridge Roofing on Linden Avenue. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene the structure was completely on fire.

Officers say it was hard to get to at first because it was behind a lot of fencing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.