Quantcast

Firefighters Investigate Blue Ridge Roofing Fire

Posted: Updated:
Firefighter battling fire at Blue Ridge Roofing Firefighter battling fire at Blue Ridge Roofing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a blaze Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville that sent smoke over the city and Interstate 64.

The fire department first got a call for a commercial structure fire at a storage building behind Blue Ridge Roofing on Linden Avenue. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene the structure was completely on fire.

Officers say it was hard to get to at first because it was behind a lot of fencing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

  • Firefighters Investigate Blue Ridge Roofing FireMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story