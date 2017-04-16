Cooper and Mangrum Helping Hokies Hit Home Runs

Former Western Albemarle star Stevie Mangrum has made the switch from third base to outfield with the Hokies

If there's one-thing fans can expect when they come to English Field in Blacksburg, it's that there will be plenty of chances to see the ball leave the stadium.

The Virginia Tech baseball team has hit a nation-leading 68 home runs this season and the Hokie players are enjoying that aspect of their game.

"Yeah! Best part of the game," says sophomore Stevie Mangrum. “That's the most exciting part of the game. I love it. All the teammates, we have this competition between each other."

First baseman Sam Fragale is leading that competition with 14 homers this season.

Orange County high school product Rahiem Cooper is in second place.

The six-foot red-shirt senior has gone yard ten times this season.

Virginia Tech head coach Pat Mason says, "It's a huge weapon to have because they don't want him on base either -- There's probably not too many programs that have a nine-hole guy with ten home runs, so maybe we need to evaluate where he's hitting. “

Cooper isn't the only player from the Jefferson District wearing Chicago maroon and burnt orange on the diamond.

Stevie Mangrum grew up in Crozet, where he attended Western Albemarle high school.

"I never got to play against him [Rahiem Cooper], but I knew about him growing up,” says Mangrum. “I'd heard about him and then coming here I got to meet him and we're friends when we go back home. We chip in rides, we hit together during the offseason."

The six-foot sophomore has two home runs this season in limited action.

Mangrum played third base in high school but is switching positions at the college level.

"I think I fit better for myself and this team in the outfield, so this season I made the transition to the outfield,” says Mangrum. “I think that's where I'd like to stay."

Mangrum says he’s learning everything he can about playing in the outfield from Cooper.

"Oh yeah,” says Mangrum. “The guy can catch anything that's in the air for longer than five seconds, so I just kind of pick his brain."

And even though Mangrum is playing a few hours from home in Blacksburg, he still keeps up with the Warriors in Crozet.

"My little brother is actually playing on the JV team, so I get updated with how they're doing,” says Mangrum. “I'm always supporting them and hopefully they're going to continue doing well."