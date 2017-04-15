Volunteers in Charlottesville Create 'Blessing Baskets' for Easter Day

A group of people in Charlottesville are trying to help those in need to have a happy Easter.

Volunteers gathered in Greenleaf Park Saturday, April 15, to create “blessing baskets.”

"We always think of the children during Easter, but we never think of the adults," said volunteer and Inspire Fitness member Denise Pilgrim.

Most people might think of a common Easter basket containing candy, but Inspire Fitness owner Myra Anderson wants to change that.

"You get very excited on Easter, getting a basket it makes you happy. Why not make baskets? Intentionally create some baskets that will uplift the spirits of people who may be homeless, who may be struggling with mental health or addiction, who may be widowed," Anderson said,

That's why a handful of volunteers spent their Saturday evening filling baskets for people in need.

"At least one is going to someone who is homeless, someone who is struggling with addiction. Several of them are going to people who have mental health problems, one of them is going to someone who is sick and shut in,” said Anderson. “One of them is just going to a senior who's almost 102 years old, and we think she’s earned her stripes."

Basket items included toiletries, socks, adult coloring books, and more.

"So to be able to help the older ones, is so nice and to be able to feel like you’re helping your community. That's the main thing, helping your community,” said Pilgrim. “And you won't know how much they appreciate it because you're not going to be there, but you know they are.”

Every basket comes with a special, handwritten message.

"So we can make people feel better and give them stuff that they never had before, or they had it before. This is Easter, and it’s supposed to be a happy Easter," said 8-year-old Aneesa Burton.

All of the items in the baskets were donated by people who exercise at Inspire Fitness. Volunteers will be handing out all of those baskets Sunday morning.