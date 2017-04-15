Artists Take to Lee Park During Tom Tom Founders Festival

Charlottesville artists took their work from the studios to the streets for the Tom Tom Founders Festival.

Art Attack is a self-described grassroots event that brings working artists out to show their process in public.

Dozens of painters, illustrators, and sculptures filled Lee Park for a day of "spot art" making.

Participants say having a chance to get their name and work out to the public helps business grow.

"It's easy to go to a gallery and see what the finished products look like, but unless you experience it live and see what they're doing, how they create this, it's just an experience you can't find any other way," said Keith Tomlin.

The Art Attack movement got its start in Fredericksburg and has taken root in Charlottesville since 2012.