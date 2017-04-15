Wahoos' Walk-Off Victory Evens Softball Series with Georgia Tech

Erika Osherow did not give up any earned runs in the complete game victory

Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (15-29, 4-13 ACC) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 3-2 win over Georgia Tech (13-29, 6-11 ACC). The victory sets up a Sunday rubber match at noon.

With two outs and the game tied at two, senior Kaitlin Fitzgerald (Placentia, Calif.) singled to right field and plated Katie Park (Scottsdale, Ariz.) from second base for the game-winning run. It marked the fourth walk-off win of the season and second in ACC play for Virginia. Fitzgerald has now been at the plate for three of the four walk-off victories in 2017.

In the at bat prior, Park tied the game up with a two-run, two-out double to right center field that scored Iyana Hughes (Manteca, Calif.) and pinch-runner Tia Mitchell (Clarksburg, Md.). It was Park’s ninth double of the season. She leads the Cavaliers with 24 RBIs this season.

Sophomore Erika Osherow (Darien, Conn.) was lights out in the circle and allowed just two unearned runs over seven innings of work. She struck out four batters and earned her 10th victory of the season. Osherow, who also started Friday night’s contest, retired the last seven batters she faced and scattered five Georgia Tech hits.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. The game’s first run came across on Kaylee Ellebract’s bases loaded single through the left side. Draven Sonnon scored Georgia Tech’s second run on a sacrifice fly by Samantha Pierannunzi.

The Cavaliers will play in their fourth rubber game of the season on Sunday at noon. Series against Virginia Tech, Boston College and North Carolina, all came down to the final game.

Tomorrow (April 16) the Virginia softball program will honor its six seniors with a postgame ceremony.

Additional Notes

-Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Virginia, 42-41.

-The loss by Georgia Tech was the first in Charlottesville since March 9, 2013.

-Virginia has recorded six come-from-behind victories in 2017.

-The three-run, seventh inning deficit was the second largest lead overcome by the Cavaliers this season.