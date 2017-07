Downtown Chili Showdown Raises Funds for Ronald McDonald House

Restaurants in Charlottesville went head to head to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

The Downtown Chili Showdown was held at the Main Street Arena in Charlottesville on Saturday, April 15. Hosted by Red Shoe Cville, hundreds filled the arena to eat for a good cause.

Central Virginia restaurants, breweries and cideries took to the oven to create their own unique chili flavors.

Visitors got to taste and vote for their favorite to win the ultimate grand trophy award.

"Everybody is wanting to win that big trophy. There's a great big trophy at the end of this. In addition to everything we're doing for the kids at the house, there's some bragging rights," said Cheryl Duncan with Red Shoe Cville.

Organizers with Red Shoe Cville say this year was the biggest and most crowded yet.

The Omni Hotel won the ultimate judges award with the most votes, and Know Good Beer won the people's award.

Red Shoe Cville said they're still tallying up how much money was raised for the Ronald McDonald House, but employees say they're anticipating over $15,000.