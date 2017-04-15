Craft Festival Raises Monday for Women's Initiative of Charlottesville

The Craft Cville Festival at IX Art Park in Charlottesville

Crafty vendors in Charlottesville are raising money for the Women's Initiative.

The Craft Cville Festival at IX Art Park held its first event of the 2017 season Saturday, April 15.

Booths were filled with unique, hand-made items like jewelry, art, music, and furniture.

Organizers say with so many art festivals in town, they wanted to find a way to bring everybody together.

"You have people working 40 hours a week, go home and work their fingers through the bone making other stuff to sell at these shows on the weekend, and we want to honor that and we want to support these folks," said organizer Jacqui-Bay Slusher.

Craft Cville says hundreds of dollars were raised for the Women's Imitative in just a few short hours.

The next Craft Cville Festival is scheduled to be held on June 10.