Crowds Stop by Charlottesville's Sprint Pavilion for Annual Wine Festival

Crowds Stop by Charlottesville's Sprint Pavilion for Annual Wine FestivalPosted: Updated:
The 6th Annual Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival at the Sprint Pavilion
The 6th Annual Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival at the Sprint Pavilion
Crowds Stop by Charlottesville's Sprint Pavilion for Annual Wine FestivalMore>>
Reported by Megan Mathewson
Reported by Megan Mathewson
Megan Mathewson joined the NBC29 News Team in January of 2017 after graduating from James Madison University. You can reach her via email, Twitter, or Facebook.Full Story
Megan joined the NBC29 News Team in January of 2017 after graduating with dean’s list honors from James Madison University. You can reach her via email, Twitter, or Facebook.Full Story