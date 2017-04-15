Crowds Stop by Charlottesville's Sprint Pavilion for Annual Wine Festival

The 6th Annual Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival at the Sprint Pavilion

The 6th Annual Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival wrapped up this weekend.

Thousands of people came to the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall Saturday, April 15, for the grand tasting event. This comes after two days of awards and events around Charlottesville.

More than two dozen wineries set up tables at the Pavilion, giving ticket holders a chance to taste wines from all around central Virginia.

"When they realize exactly what they're getting - this many wineries in one place and the opportunity to try this many wines - people are just excited" said Monticello Wine Trail President George Hodson.

Hodson says this event is a celebration of the products that are coming out of the rich wine region in central Virginia. He says there are plans in the future to make the grand tasting a multi-day experience.