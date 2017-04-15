Democratic Party Candidates Meeting with People in Charlottesville

Candidates Bob Fenwick and Jeff Fogel taking part at an event in Charlottesville

Candidates Joe Platania and Heather Hill taking part at an event in Charlottesville

Democratic candidate Amy Laufer taking part at an event in Charlottesville

Candidates running in the Democratic Primary got a chance to meet with voters in Charlottesville this weekend.

The Charlottesville Democratic Committee hosted a candidate fair for the two seats up for grabs on City Council, and for the position of commonwealth's attorney.

The candidates were set up tables inside the Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Saturday, April 15, where voters could visit with them individually.

"The primaries at this point are just weeks away, and so this is really our last chance as the city Democrats to organize this kind of event before the primaries in June," said co-chair Elayne Philips with the Democratic Party of Virginia.

All five Democratic Party candidates were at the event.

The current Democratic candidates for City Council are incumbent Bob Fenwick, Heather Hill , and Amy Laufer. Nancy Carpenter and Nikuyah Walker are running as independents. There are no Republican Party candidates running for City Council at this time.

Attorney Jeff Fogel and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania are running to be the next commonwealth’s attorney.

The primary election will be held on June 13, and then the general election on November 7.

Editor's Note: a previous version of this article mistakenly listed Nancy Carpenter as running as a Democrat.