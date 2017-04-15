Albemarle County Seeking Feedback on County Executive Search

Release from Albemarle County:



As Albemarle County recruits for its next county executive, the Board of Supervisors would like your input.



The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has retained Waters & Company to assist with the recruitment and selection of the ideal candidate for the role of county executive. Given the impact that this position has on our community, we are eager to hear from community members and stakeholders about what characteristics are most important for an individual in this role. Your feedback will help in developing our recruitment and selection plan.



Survey participants will have the opportunity to weigh-in on how important they believe different attributes are for the county executive to possess such as visibility within the community, commitment to intergovernmental cooperation, commitment to historic preservation, experience in dealing with the business and commercial community, and more.



If you are interested in adding your voice to this process, please visit https://novisurvey.net/ns/n/zzpac.aspx to complete the anonymous survey by April 19, 2017. For more information visit www.albemarle.org/cesearch.



Responses from the survey will be incorporated into the selection and interviewing process. We believe that the community's input is important to our goal of hiring the best possible individual to serve the county in this key leadership position. Thank you for your interest in this important community process.



About the County Executive

The county executive is appointed by the Board of Supervisors and is responsible for implementing the policies and directives of the board and planning, organizing, and directing the programs and initiatives of the county staff.



The Office of the County Executive is the highest-level management office of the Albemarle County government. Additionally, the county executive serves as the Board of Supervisors' official liaison to the constitutional officers, the judiciary, and state and regional agencies. The county executive's office in coordination with the Leadership Council is also responsible for supporting the county's vision, mission and values that guide the day-to-day operations of our local government.