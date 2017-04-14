Quantcast

Friday High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Michael Carter scores in Albemarle's 15-5 win Michael Carter scores in Albemarle's 15-5 win
Kelsey Myers scored 4 goals for the Patriots Kelsey Myers scored 4 goals for the Patriots

Boys Lacrosse
Albemarle 15, Monticello 5

Girls Lacrosse
Albemarle 19, Monticello 2

Baseball
Albemarle 6, Fluvanna County 2
Monticello 7, Douglas Freeman 4

Girls Tennis
Albemarle 9, Fluvanna County 0

Boys Tennis
Albemarle 8, Fluvanna County 1

Girls Soccer
Albemarle 5, Liberty Christian 0