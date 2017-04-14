Amber Alert Issued for Two Portsmouth Children

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who police say were abducted by their mother in Portsmouth Friday.

Five-year-old Dominique Eugene Jarvis and one-year-old Messiah Khyon Jones-Jarvis are believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say the mother, 24-year-old Asia Dominique Jarvis claimed to shoot the children if the father did not provide her with money. Police have no information at this time on the vehicle she may be driving.

If you have any information contact the Virginia State Police at 800-822-4453.