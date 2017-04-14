CvilleREA Launches at Tom Tom Founder’s Festival

A new coalition aims to make Charlottesville the renewable energy hub of the southeast as eight central Virginia renewable energy companies join forces.

The Charlottesville Renewable Energy Alliance (CvilleREA) launched this week at the Tom Tom Founder's Festival.

“With Tom Tom going on we thought it would be a great time for us to launch the Charlottesville Renewable Energy Alliance,” said Mark Goodwin, CEO of Apex Clean Energy.

Collectively, the eight companies have more than $6 billion worth of clean energy running and in development. The alliance hopes to build upon solar and wind investments already underway in the area.

“A lot of people don't know how much amazing work is happening in the energy renewable space here in Charlottesville,” said David Welch of Sun Tribe Solar.

CvilleREA has already hit the ground running with major projects in solar and wind energy.

"The largest investment UVA has ever made... it's a solar array that Sun Tribe Solar's proud to install on the Clemons library. So that's just one example,” Welch explained.



The group can generate power to at least 700,000 homes.

“The combined amount of renewable deployment of all our companies is equal to enough power to power a city roughly 40 times the size of Charlottesville,” said Welch.

"Within the eight companies that comprise CvilleREA, there's almost 300 people working full time. We have deployed almost $6.5 billion worth of capital,” said Danny Van Clief of Coronal Development Services.

Competition between the energy companies will be put aside so that central Virginia can turn into a clean power leader on the east coast.

“We recognized the opportunity to create one voice that would be louder than each of our voices individually,” Van Clief explained.

Governor Terry McAuliffe will lead ribbon cutting for the Clemons Library solar panel rooftop on Tuesday.

The CvilleREA members are AltEnergy, Apex Clean Energy, Columbia Power, Coronal Energy, Coulomb, Hexagon Energy, Sigora Solar, and Sun Tribe Solar.