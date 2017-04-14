Governor McAuliffe Discloses He was Target of Hack

Governor Terry McAuliffe says someone tried to hack his emails. He disclosed that detail while talking about cyber security at a tech summit in Richmond Friday afternoon.

The governor says the commonwealth is moving forward with ensuring information in the public and private sectors but he says everyone needs to be vigilant and take basic precautions.

“We’ve made tremendous progress, but we cannot take our foot off the gas,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe told the annual Commonwealth Information Security Council Conference that cyber security needs to be a top priority in Virginia and around the country.

Since McAuliffe has been in office, he's aggressively pursued cyber security firms to set up shop in Virginia and invest more state dollars in technology education.

While at the podium, he disclosed he was the target of a hack.

“Recently, a foreign actor tried to get in to get my emails. I don't know what they would find interesting about me, but they were not successful doing it,” McAuliffe shared.

Someone also recently made unauthorized purchases from one of McAuliffe’s credit cards.

McAuliffe noted his long-time close friends and political allies, the Clintons, were also a target

"Clearly we saw it in the last presidential election, clearly the Clinton campaign, the chairman of the Clinton campaign. They were all hacked and that information was put out so my point is, you know we just got to stay vigilant,” McAuliffe explained.

He says this underscores the fact that everyone is vulnerable to having their information stolen.

“I hope you do double encryption on your iPhones and the other devices you have, but we can only do so much at the government level. But you, as a private citizen, need to be careful about protecting your data,” McAuliffe said.

Questions about security incidents involving McAuliffe - like when it happened and if the accounts involved were personal or government issued – still remain. NBC29 has been unable to reach a member of the governor’s communications staff for answers.