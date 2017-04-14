Seminar at Keswick Church Hopes to Sharpen Money-Managing Skills

Some young people in central Virginia will have the chance to sharpen up their money-managing skills this weekend.

100 Black Men of Central Virginia is holding a five-hour long course on personal finance.

The event is scheduled to start at noon at the Union Run Baptist Church in Keswick.

The seminar aims to teach skills in budgeting, debt and savings.

"It's important, because a lot of the time people don't have the opportunity to learn those things. I wish someone had taught me this when I was younger. Just how to handle my money, just how to build wealth," said organizer Ricky White.

The first 40 people to sign up for the seminar will get a $100 deposited into a new savings account at Wells Fargo bank.