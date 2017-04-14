Madison County Conducting Survey on Internet Connectivity

Madison County is taking steps to make sure everyone is up to speed when they log onto the internet.

The county is asking residents to take part in a survey that could influence some future decisions.

Madison County's Broadband Committee is circulating that survey right now. The county estimates at least 8,000 people within its borders do not have access to sufficient broadband internet service.

The questionnaire asks things like, ‘What you use the internet for?’ and ‘What you wish you could use it for?’

Members of the committee say the survey is an essential first step to improving connectivity.

"We found out by looking up the numbers that over half - nearly 60 percent - of residents and or business owners lack high-speed internet in Madison County. So we know it's important in order to grow business, as well as for the students' education to really be fulfilled - when it comes to research projects, and things like that," said Charles Lewis with the Madison County Broadband Committee.

Yoder's Country Market is among places in the county where people can pick up a hard copy of the survey. It can also be found at the Madison County Library.

The deadline for the survey is May 23. After that, the committee will be compiling all the data to present to the Madison County Board of Supervisors.