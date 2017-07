Damage from storm in Orange County

Damage estimates now stand at roughly $2.5 million for last week's storm in Orange County.

Strong winds – some with speeds reaching 90 mph - whipped through areas near Route 522 and Route 3 of eastern Orange County on Thursday, April 6.

Trees landed on homes and covered roads.

Officials are working to determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado.

The National Weather Service had confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in the Irvington area and an EF0 touched down in Chesapeake.

There are no reports of injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.