Public to Get Chance to Weigh in on UVA President Search

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Members of the public will get a chance to weigh in on the selection of a new president for the University of Virginia.

The university is holding a forum on April 21 to get input from people in the university community and members of the public on what the search committee should be looking for in a candidate. University President Teresa Sullivan is planning to retire in July 2018, when her contract expires.

The forum will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Newcomb Hall Ballroom. It will also be streamed live online .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.