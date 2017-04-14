Consultant to Study Possible Pay Increase for Albemarle Co. Teachers

Consultant to Study Possible Pay Increase for Albemarle Co. TeachersPosted: Updated:
Albemarle County Public Schools is taking a hard look at teacher compensation.
Thursday, the school board approved spending $32,325 for an outside consultant to conduct a study.
The board decided to study its compensation after more than 100 teachers emailed, saying the 1 and 2 percent salary increases in recent years are not keeping up with cost of living expenses.
The consultant will provide recommendations to the school board.
If the Albemarle County School Board acts on any of those suggestions, it would take effect for the 2018, 2019 school year.
