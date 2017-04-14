ACAC Fitness & Wellness Center to Open New Location on Pantops

A brand new acac Fitness & Wellness Center will be coming to the Pantops area of Albemarle County this fall.

The new center will be a partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The 8,000 square foot facility will be located at the Outpatient Care Center.

"Having sort of this all-inclusive access to orthopedic care, physical therapy, and exercise, and transitioning from injury to therapy to rehabilitation to fitness is sort of our goal," said Dr. Clark Baumbusch.

"To have the integration of the sports medicine, physical therapy, fitness, and hospital all on one campus is going to make it a one stop shop," said Christie Thalwitz with acac.

The new facility will be the fifth acac location for the Charlottesville area.