ACAC Fitness & Wellness Center to Open New Location on Pantops

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A brand new acac Fitness & Wellness Center will be coming to the Pantops area of Albemarle County this fall.
The new center will be a partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The 8,000 square foot facility will be located at the Outpatient Care Center.
"Having sort of this all-inclusive access to orthopedic care, physical therapy, and exercise, and transitioning from injury to therapy to rehabilitation to fitness is sort of our goal," said Dr. Clark Baumbusch.
"To have the integration of the sports medicine, physical therapy, fitness, and hospital all on one campus is going to make it a one stop shop," said Christie Thalwitz with acac.
The new facility will be the fifth acac location for the Charlottesville area.
Release from Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and acac Fitness & Wellness Center:
CHARLOTTESVILLE – acac Fitness & Wellness Centers announced today that it will open a new acac club in the Pantops area of Charlottesville. The facility will be located at 595 Martha Jefferson Drive on the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital campus. The center will create a seamless relationship among acac, Physical Therapy @ acac, and the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Sports Medicine Center for Excellence.
The center is expected to open in the fall of 2017.
“This new location is an exciting vision for total health. We are pleased to introduce a club on the east side of town to create added convenience for our members and easier access for patients,” said Phil Wendel, founder and owner of acac. “The facility’s collaboration with physical therapy and sports medicine practitioners within a stone’s throw of the hospital makes the facility and its offerings unique in Charlottesville and the surrounding region.”
The new Pantops location will offer functional training, cardio, free weights, stretching, and group exercise classes. In addition, acac will offer wellness programs in partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, and acac’s award-winning Physician Referred Exercise Program (p.r.e.p.) will feature prominently in the club.
“Having acac on our campus, and next door to our comprehensive Sports Medicine Center of Excellence is a win-win for our community,” said Jonathan Davis, president, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. “This partnership will allow for continued collaboration and overall improved health for our patients and community at-large, which is our mission.”
“We are proud to be part of this innovative center that combines physical therapy, orthopedics, fitness, and wellness,” said Kim Starr, Executive Director of Physical Therapy @ acac. “This clinic will provide a comprehensive blend of medicine and rehabilitation services that will ultimately lead to a healthier lifestyle for our community.”
The Pantops center will be acac’s fifth location in Charlottesville. acac currently operates two large multi-sport clubs Downtown and at Albemarle Square with indoor aquatics, child care, spa, and fitness services; the Adventure Central campus on Four Seasons Drive offers preschool/afterschool and summer camp, Waterpark and tennis; and there is a 24-hour express club at Old Trail in Crozet. All acac fitness club members will have access to the Pantops club, and standalone memberships will be available, too.