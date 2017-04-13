Quantcast

Grow Waynesboro Holds Second Annual Grant Competition

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

Grow Waynesboro held its second annual grant competition on Thursday.

This year’s goal is to fill downtown store fronts and create jobs. Eight different entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to a crowded room and panel of judges with $51,000 in grant money on the line.

Thee four winners were the Honey Exchange with $18,000, Blue Oregano with $16,000, Chubino Boo Boutique with $9,000 and Memories by Valerie with $8,000.

"The grant winners, that's like the icing on the cake, but we really want to give a strong foundation to any of these businesses that want to move forward,” said Courtney Cranor, of Waynesboro Economic Development.

The winners have to be up and operational by the end of September, and grow Waynesboro will help them get there.

