Senator Mark Warner Speaks at Tom Tom Festival

On Thursday United States Senator Mark Warner, D-Va spoke at the Tom Tom Festival about living and working in Trump's America.

He was the keynote speaker at the event, called Innovations in Democracy.

Warner spoke with NBC29 earlier Thursday that this is his first time ever coming to the Tom Tom Festival, but that he was excited to talk about how to move technology, business and government forward.

Spending time with supporters and guests on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall before his keynote talk, Warner said the festival was a great celebration of innovation across central Virginia.

“I think it's kind of a coming of age of this whole region in terms of innovation, arts, culture,” said Warner.

Warner is no stranger to innovation. The former governor was also an early investor in mobile phone technologies. Now, he sees new places for innovation in the Virginia's economy.

“I'd like to see us move into cyber security, which unfortunately is going to be with us for many years to come,” said Warner.

That was a popular topic during his talk at the innovations in democracy event later on Thursday to a packed crowd in the Paramount Theater.

In a conversation with the University of Virginia’s Miller Center's Bill Antholis, Warner spoke mainly about Russia's efforts to hack the president election.

“Russia massively tried to intervene in our election,” said Warner.

Warner went on to explain that the investigation is still on-going; but that he feels the American people deserve answers, beyond any partisan motivation.

The festival continues all weekend, especially with the big free music concerts in Lee Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.