3 UVA Men's Tennis Beats #18 Georgia Tech 6-1 on Senior Day

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia men's tennis team (21-1, 8-1 ACC) picked up a 6-1 victory over No. 18 Georgia Tech (15-4, 7-2 ACC) on Thursday (April 13) at the Snyder Tennis Center in Charlottesville, Va.

After courts one and three split in doubles, the Cavaliers clinched the point with a 6-4 victory from seniors Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (Charlotte, N.C.) and Alexander Ritschard at court No. 2. The Cavaliers won the first four singles matches before Georgia Tech’s Daniel Yun picked up a victory at six. Kwiatkowski, who was one of four players honored between doubles and singles on the Cavaliers’ Senior Day, closed out the match by defeating Christopher Eubanks in a pair of set-deciding tiebreakers, winning 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6) at the No. 1 court. Eubanks is ranked fifth in the latest ITA singles rankings while Kwiatkowski is 13.

“I was proud of the way the guys performed today,” said Virginia head coach Brian Boland. “They came out with a lot of energy and played a really tough doubles point which really helped us to get the momentum heading into singles. I thought the guys handled the emotion of Senior Day really well and I was pleased with how focused and disciplined they were throughout the entire match. Credit to Georgia Tech. They are a really good team. They battled in every spot, but we just played some great tennis today.”

Senior J.C. Aragone (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and junior Collin Altamirano (Sacramento, Calif.) started the match with a quick 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles. Eubanks and Benito defeated senior Luca Corinteli (Alexandria, Va.) and junior Henrik Wiersholm (Kirkland, Wash.) 6-3 at No. 1 to even things up before Kwiatkowski and Ritschard secured the point for UVA.

In singles, Altamirano put the Cavaliers up 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 3. Wiersholm followed with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Cole Fiegel at five. Freshman Carl Soderlund (Stockholm, Sweden) clinched the match with his 6-2, 6-3 victory over Carlos Divar on the fourth court. Ritschard gave UVA a 5-0 lead with a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 104 Andrew Li at No. 2.

The Cavaliers head to Massachusetts to take on Boston College on Saturday, April 18. Neither live scoring nor live Twitter updates will be available for Saturday’s match. A complete recap of the competition will be posted that evening on VirginiaSports.com. The Cavaliers have added a home match to their schedule and will be hosting the red-hot Richmond Spiders (23-2, 6-0 A-10) on Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. at the Snyder Tennis Center. Richmond has won 22-straight matches and has not lost since January 21, nearly three months ago.

Admission is free for all UVA home tennis matches and free parking is available at the Culbreth Garage. Parking is also available at the Central Grounds Garage (hourly rates apply).

#3 Virginia 6, #18 Georgia Tech 1

Singles competition

1. #13 Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (VA) def. #5 Christopher Eubanks (GT) 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (8-6)

2. Alexander Ritschard (VA) def. #104 Andrew Li (GT) 6-3, 6-2

3. #56 Collin Altamirano (VA) def. Carlos Benito (GT) 6-2, 6-3

4. Carl Soderlund (VA) def. Carlos Divar (GT) 6-2, 6-3

5. #82 Henrik Wiersholm (VA) def. Cole Fiegel (GT) 6-1, 6-4

6. Daniel Yun (GT) def. #115 J.C. Aragone (VA) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

Doubles competition

1. Christopher Eubanks/Carlos Benito (GT) def. #47 Luca Corinteli/Henrik Wiersholm (VA) 6-3

2. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski/Alexander Ritschard (VA) def. Cole Fiegel/Andrew Li (GT) 6-4

3. Collin Altamirano/J.C. Aragone (VA) def. Carlos Divar/Michael Kay (GT) 6-2

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (3,5,4,2,6,1)

A-936 T-2:34