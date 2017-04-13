Quantcast

Thursday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

WAHS Pitcher Luke Tenuta WAHS Pitcher Luke Tenuta

BASEBALL
Monticello 10, Albemarle 0
Western Albemarle 6, Charlottesville 0
William Monroe 8, Clarke 6
Fluvanna County 8, Orange County 7
STAB 2, Fork Union 1
Covenant 13, Hargrave 3
Woodberry Forest 5, Collegiate 4

SOFTBALL
Fluvanna County 4, Orange County 2
Madison County 11, Strasburg 0
Monticello 6, Albemarle 5

BOYS LACROSSE
STAB 23, Cape Henry Collegiate 12
Miller 23, Massanutten Military 3

GIRLS SOCCER
Albemarle 6, Monticello 0
Madison County 4, Strasburg 0
Western Albemarle 1, Charlottesville 0
Collegiate 4, Covenant 1

BOYS SOCCER
Albemarle 8, Monticello 1
Madison County 1, Strasburg 0
William Monroe 3, Clarke County 0

BOYS TENNIS
Western Albemarle 9, Charlottesville 0

GIRLS TENNIS
Albemarle 9, Monticello 0
Western Albemarle 9, Charlottesville 0

