Woman Injured in Motorcycle Accident in Staunton

A woman is being treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center for serious injuries from a motorcycle crash in Staunton.

Police say the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, along Grubert Avenue near Fifth Street.

Investigators believe a car pulled into the path of two motorcycles operated by a man and woman.

Both motorcycles hit the car, and the woman on one motorcycle landed under a nearby parked car.

The victim was first taken to Augusta Health, but was transferred to the UVA Medical Center. The man on the bike didn't require hospital treatment.

Authorities say speed was a factor, but they are still investigating the crash.

No charges have been filed.