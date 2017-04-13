Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Debate at Liberty University

The three Republican candidates for governor of Virginia squared off Thursday night at Liberty University. NBC29 broadcasted the debate at 7 p.m.

The debate was an opportunity for the gubernatorial hopefuls to make their names and positions more widely known.

New polling indicates many Virginians are still unfamiliar with these candidates. That means Thursday was the first big opportunity for the men to introduce themselves to voters ahead of the June primary.

A Quinnipiac poll out this week shows GOP gubernatorial hopeful Ed Gillespie leading the pack, with 28 percent of support from Republican voters. Corey Stewart is in second place at 12 percent. Frank Wagner only had seven percent of the vote.

The good news for those trailing is that a majority of voters are undecided.

"After tonight, after Virginians see these three quality Republicans out on camera, I think you'll see those general election match-up numbers start to move," said Garren Shipley, a Republican spokesman.

The same survey predicts either Democratic candidates Ralph Northam or Tom Perriello would win against any of the Republicans.

GOP leaders though say in recent years the polls have either under-estimated the power of the Republican vote, or the race has simply tightened leading up to the general election.

Pundits around the country have their eyes locked on this governor's race as it is one of the first litmus tests of voters’ reaction to Republican President Donald Trump’s administration. Traditionally, the party in charge of the White House loses seats.

At the debate the candidates talked about job creation, making the state more business-friendly and taxes.

"We've abandoned career technical education. We have got to reinforce career technical education as early as our sixth grade in middle school. That's where the jobs are available," said Wagner.

"The only way to bring down your tax bills, the only meaningful tax cuts is meaningful spending cuts as well," said Stewart.

"I have put forward a plan to cut our individual income tax rates by 10-percent across the board. Our rates were set in 1972," said Gillespie.

The event was hosted by the Center for Law and Government.

Editors Note: This story was updated with highlights of the debate at 9:30 p.m.