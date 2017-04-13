Gov. McAuliffe Speaks at Tom Tom Founders Festival Event

Governor Terry McAuliffe is inspiring hundreds of students in central Virginia to get in business.

McAuliffe stopped by the Paramount Theater in downtown Charlottesville Thursday afternoon to take part in Tom Tom Founders Festival's Youth Summit.

The governor says he's trying to foster a spirit of entrepreneurship in the commonwealth. McAuliffe told the audience that he started his first business when he was 14 years old.

McAuliffe said if he could give anyone who wants to be an entrepreneur a piece of advice, it would be to think about cyber security. According to the governor, Virginia is now the nation's leader in that field.

"We face big challenges in Virginia - sequestration and loss of military spending. We need to make sure in cyber security, data analytics, that we're leading the way. Those young folks in there are going to be our cyber warriors of tomorrow," McAuliffe said.

He added that right now there are 36,000 cyber security jobs open in the commonwealth, with a starting pay of $88,000.

The governor mentioned that Virginia was just named the best state in America for higher education.

He told the students, “this is your life, enjoy it.”