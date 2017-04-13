Quantcast

Protesters Call for Tax Dollars to be Spent More on People, Less for Military

A group of protesters outside the federal courthouse in Charlottesville A group of protesters outside the federal courthouse in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Time is running out for those who have not yet filed their taxes, but one group in Charlottesville is already protesting how those dollars will likely be spent by the government.

A group of protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in Charlottesville Thursday, April 13.

Participants in the protest said the federal government should not sacrifice funding for social programs while increasing the amount of money being directed to the military. They also believe corporations should also pay their fair share of taxes, too.

To accomplish these goals, the protesters want the government to raise taxes on the wealthiest people, and use that money to build up the public school system and fix the Veterans Administration.

Thursday’s event was hosted by the Charlottesville Center for Peace and Justice, Veterans for Peace, Indivisible Charlottesville, and Together Charlottesville.

