Albemarle High School Hosts Special Olympics Event

Children with disabilities in the Charlottesville area had the chance to be winners Thursday.

The third annual Little Feet Meet took place at Albemarle High School. It is part of the Special Olympics’ Young Athletes program.

The event gives kids with down syndrome, cerebral paulsey and autism a chance to learn different track and field skills by pairing them with a buddy.

"We have lots of little feet out here running around and having a good time, being together, and just participating as peers regardless of their differences and abilities," said Val Reinford of Special Olympics Virginia.

More than 250 kids from 17 schools across the area took part at 11 different skill stations, each participant was celebrated, win or lose disability or not.