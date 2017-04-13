People Celebrate Thomas Jefferson's Birthday at Monticello

People across Virginia are celebrating Thomas Jefferson on Founders Day.

Founders Day is capped by events in the area, especially at Monticello.

Organizers say more than 3,000 visitors toured Jefferson's home on Thursday to celebrate what would have been his 274th birthday.

"We're celebrating Thomas Jefferson's 274th birthday and it's a great day to be at Monticello," said Leslie Greene Bowman.

Family members say Thomas Jefferson was just like any other person.

"His granddaughter remembers living above his study. Her bedroom was right above it. She remembers him whistling Scottish diddies and tunes," said Bowman.

Jefferson went through life with very few people knowing his actual birthday.

"But the secret got out and we've been celebrating his birthday up here all 93 years we've existed as a foundation," said Bowman.

Music and gunfire was also part of the celebration.

Food activist Alice Waters delivered the keynote address, saying she and the third president share similar beliefs.

"For me personally, I'm a little overwhelmed," said Waters. "He really imagined that the small farmers were the ones that were going to really inform the values of the governments and I absolutely deeply believe that."

"We're just taking a little vacation with our kids. We just thought we'd swing by here and see it and by happenstance it's his birthday today," said Chris McMahon, a visitor to Monticello.

Visitors say what they know of Jefferson comes from school lessons.

"It was on the bucket list. We decided to come down to Charlottesville. She studied the presidents this year and we thought we'd come by and show her Monticello," said McMahon.

Some people even came from Northern Virginia.

"We're from Springfield and we took a two hour drive to Monticello," said Anna Fulmer, a tourist.

Researchers at Monticello say that Jefferson preferred friends and family to celebrate Independence Day on over his birthday, because that date meant more to him.