Crozet Music Merchandise Company Staying with Founder

A music merchandising company in Crozet that serves a variety of music fans will stay in the hands of its founder.

Music Today was established in 2000 by Coran Capshaw to serve fans of big acts like Dave Matthews Band and Chris Stapleton.

He sold it to Live Nation in 2006, and on Thursday he confirmed to Billboard that he bought back the merchandising side of the company for an unknown amount.

Live Nation still will hold the ticket sales.