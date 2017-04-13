Nelson County Approves New Rules for LOCKN'

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors approved a special-use permit that will impact this year's LOCKN’ Music Festival.

Supervisors recently reviewed a recommendation approved by the Nelson County Planning Commission, which approved new rules for festival grounds land use.

LOCKN’ has been held in Nelson County every year since 2013.

The county has decided that the festival's main stage will now have to cut off performances at midnight each night. Two auxiliary stages will be allowed music until 2 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday. Sunday morning's cutoff is set for 3 a.m.

The LOCKN’ Music Festival is scheduled to get underway August 24.