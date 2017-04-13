Culpeper County Asks Judge to Dismiss Discrimination Case

House used by the Islamic Center of Culpeper (FILE)

Culpeper County is now asking a federal judge to dismiss a discrimination lawsuit against it filed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wednesday, April 12, the county filed its response to the suit, asking for a dismissal.

The department says the county discriminated against the Islamic Center of Culpeper when it denied the religious group a routine permit needed for construction.

Culpeper County argues that it followed protocol when it denied the center a permit, thus halting the construction of a mosque.

The two sides had met for a settlement conference last week in a federal courtroom in Harrisonburg.

The religious group is also suing Culpeper County. A settlement conference in that case was also held last week, but the details have not been made public.