Groups Hold Vigil Outside Charlottesville Police Dept. for Sage Smith

People are again coming together in Charlottesville to hold a vigil and demand answers in the disappearance of Sage Smith.

Smith was 19 years old when she was last seen in the area of the Amtrak Train Station on West Main Street on November 20, 2012.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced in March 2017 that it had informed Smith’s mother that it now believes this is a homicide investigation, instead of a missing person case.

People gathered with signs and pictures outside the Charlottesville Police Department Thursday, April 13.

"Charlottesville Police Department has shown a lot of its racism and transphobia through its lack of investigation into this case," claimed vigil organizer Mark Heisey.

They're using Maundy Thursday as an occasion to keep this case in the spotlight.

"Maundy Thursday in the Christian calendar is commemorated often with vigil and with remembrance and with reflection. And so we've decided to use that holiday, today, to bring folks together," Heisey said.

"As a Christian I feel like it's our call to stand with the most marginalized folks in our community," said Brittany Caine-Conley.

Members from different faith-based groups are scheduled to stop by each hour to take part in the vigil. They hope to make this a 12-hour event.

"I hope they will continue to say her name. I think that's a big thing, that we wish for both Sage and other trans women of color, is that they will be aware that we still love Sage, that we still call for her return," said Caine-Conley.

"We're here to seek justice and seek repentance from the police, and a commitment to move forward in a way that's respectful and shows true concern for sage and for her family," Heisey said.

"Today is a beautiful day and my heart is so overjoyed, because I see that even though it has been four years...my baby has not been forgotten. Even though I fear at times that she has been forgotten because I feel like the city of Charlottesville has let my family down,” said Lolita Smith, Smith's grandmother.

Smith's family members say they'd like a face-to-face meeting about the case with Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas.

The Charlottesville Police Department continues to ask for anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

The reward for information in this case stands at $20,000.