Sharon Love Appeals Judge’s Decision on Huguely Family Insurance Policies

Sharon Love (FILE) Sharon Love (FILE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The mother of a slain University of Virginia student is appealing a decision over access to insurance money.

Sharon Love filed the appeal this week in a Maryland Federal Court.

Love’s daughter, Yeardley, was murdered in 2010 by George Huguely. He was later convicted of second-degree murder.

Love is suing Huguely over her daughter's murder. Love wants access to Huguely's family's insurance payout, if a jury rules in her favor in a separate wrongful death lawsuit playing out in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

A Maryland federal judge ruled one of two insurance companies would not be responsible. The judge said Chartis Property Casualty Company would not have to pay, but State Farm Insurance would. The Chartis policy is worth $6 million while the State Farm policy is worth $300,000

The case will go to 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The wrongful death trial is expected to start July 30, 2018.

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

