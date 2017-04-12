Sharon Love Appeals Judge’s Decision on Huguely Family Insurance Policies

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

The mother of a slain University of Virginia student is appealing a decision over access to insurance money.

Sharon Love filed the appeal this week in a Maryland Federal Court.

Love’s daughter, Yeardley, was murdered in 2010 by George Huguely. He was later convicted of second-degree murder.

Love is suing Huguely over her daughter's murder. Love wants access to Huguely's family's insurance payout, if a jury rules in her favor in a separate wrongful death lawsuit playing out in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

A Maryland federal judge ruled one of two insurance companies would not be responsible. The judge said Chartis Property Casualty Company would not have to pay, but State Farm Insurance would. The Chartis policy is worth $6 million while the State Farm policy is worth $300,000

The case will go to 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The wrongful death trial is expected to start July 30, 2018.