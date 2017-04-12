Albemarle County Supervisors Approve Special Use Permit for Boys and Girls Club

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met to discuss a special use permit Wednesday

An expansion of the Boys and Girls Club in Southwood is moving forward

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the issue and approved a special use permit Wednesday. The club needed the permit to build a community center to serve up to 200 children.

That permit will also allow for the construction of the 2,800 square foot modular building.

"It's unfortunate that currently they don't have adequate capacity to handle the demand that exists in the Southwood community for the services of Boys and Girls Club. After school programs are just absolutely essential with working families, so this will be a very positive step,” said Albemarle County Supervisor Rick Randolph.

The expansion is a partnership between the Boys and Girls Club and Habitat for Humanity.

The building is expected to be in place this summer.