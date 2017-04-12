Seven Fluvanna County HS Student-Athletes Sign to Compete in College

Fluvanna County High School had seven student-athletes sign to compete at the college level on Wednesday, including six for track & field.

Cyan Coates is headed to Bridgewater for soccer.

She was twice named first-team All-Conference.

Coates says, "The fitness level is definitely 100 times the high school level, definitely."

LaMaya Lacy is going to Lynchburg for track & field.

She was All-Conference, All-Region, and All-State in hurdles.

Lacy says, "They always told me that I was tall, and my legs were long enough, so I just got thrown in it, and I was good at it."

Jackie Rodriguez will run cross country and track at VMI, after making the cross country state tournament in her senior season.

Rodriguez says, "I've seen so many amazing distance athletes at the college level. It's a lot more intense that in high school, so I definitely have a challenge."

Two-time 55-meter Hurdles indoor state champion Matasha Martin is headed to James Madison to join the Dukes' track program.

Martin says, "Before, I played softball, and I was told I was really fast around the bases. I was always told to go out for track, so sophomore year I decided to go out for indoor, and I just stuck with it."

Shenandoah University will get three members of the Flucos track team.

Renee Custer and Zach Hartzog will both be competing in throwing events like discus and shot.

As will Jake Morris, but he will also be playing for Hornets' football team.

"I really have a passion for football," says Morris, "and back during the 8th grade, coach (Steve) Szarmach actually got me into throwing too, and I started seeing success, and loved both, so I just didn't want to give it up."

Hartzog: "(Going to the same school) just worked out that way, but I think it'll be good, and help keep us motivated, and keep us working hard, and stuff."

Custer says, "Halfway through sophomore year I was mainly doing running and jumping events, and then coach Szarmach, I asked him if he thought I would be good at throwing, and he said 'Yes.' I love it so much, I don't really want to stop doing it, so why stop in high school?"