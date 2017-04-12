Albemarle County Supervisors Discuss Chris Greene Lake

Albemarle County supervisors are clearing up confusion over what can and can't be done at Chris Greene Lake. Supervisors held a work session on the issue Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Greene Lake is the only public lake in Albemarle County not designated as a drinking water reservoir.

The proposed changes to the county ordinance would declare Chris Greene Lake a drinking water reservoir and officially outlaw motorized boat use.

"Confusion is our enemy in many, many cases because people get mad when they don't have the right information and I understand why. So, we do want everybody to have the same set of facts,” said Albemarle County Supervisor Ann Mallek.

Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the issue May 10.

Chris Greene Lake is the county's most popular park with more than 120,000 people visiting in 2016.