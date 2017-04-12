Quantcast

Albemarle County Supervisors Discuss Chris Greene Lake

Chris Greene Lake in Albemarle County Chris Greene Lake in Albemarle County
Ann Mallek, Albemarle County supervisor Ann Mallek, Albemarle County supervisor
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County supervisors are clearing up confusion over what can and can't be done at Chris Greene Lake. Supervisors held a work session on the issue Wednesday afternoon. 

Chris Greene Lake is the only public lake in Albemarle County not designated as a drinking water reservoir. 

The proposed changes to the county ordinance would declare Chris Greene Lake a drinking water reservoir and officially outlaw motorized boat use.

"Confusion is our enemy in many, many cases because people get mad when they don't have the right information and I understand why. So, we do want everybody to have the same set of facts,” said Albemarle County Supervisor Ann Mallek.

Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the issue May 10. 

Chris Greene Lake is the county's most popular park with more than 120,000 people visiting in 2016.

