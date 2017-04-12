Stakeholders Get Look at Plans for Crozet Plaza

Business owners and neighbors in downtown Crozet are getting behind plans to build a new public square in the redeveloped Barnes Lumber property. A group of stakeholders got a look at the plans for Crozet Plaza Wednesday.

The developer has been working with the community for more than two years to draw up plans for the 20 acre site. They’re starting with the public plaza to create a place where people and businesses want to be.

“Crozet's the sort of place that if we don't like it, we're not invested, it probably is not going to work out,” said Downtown Crozet Initiative Chairwoman Meg Holden.

The developer of the former Barnes Lumber property is working with downtown business owners and neighbors to build Crozet Plaza.

Frank Stoner says more than $20 million in private investment hangs on Crozet Plaza.

“The plaza is critical because it creates a place,” explained Frank Stoner, Milestone Properties developer. “So many of the prospective tenants that are interested in downtown Crozet are interested if the plaza is there.”

Nearly two dozen members of the Downtown Crozet Initiative reviewed plans for the plaza during a stakeholders meeting Wednesday.

“You could be in one particular location watching a movie or seeing a concert, but then you could open it up and have festivals and larger groups engaged,” Holden explained.

Stoner wants the new plaza to create an authentic place that feels like Crozet.

“We're not building a new town center, we're not building Old Trail Village, we’re not building Stonefield,” Stoner said. “We're actually expanding on a historic town that already exists and we want to pay homage to what's here.”

The Downtown Crozet Initiative is giving the plaza its approval as the redevelopment gets closer to construction.

“I think the people are so excited about it that we'll fill it from the day it gets built,” Holden said.

The community will have an opportunity to weigh in at a public unveiling in May.

The Downtown Crozet Initiative plans to form a nonprofit to fundraise for the plaza project.

The developer says construction could start by the end of 2018.