Sen. Warner Returns to Virginia, Provides Update on Meddling Investigation

With Congress in recess, U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) returned to Virginia for visits with constituents Wednesday.

While in Richmond he shared an update on the investigation he's helping to lead on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

Warner is co-leading the Senate Intelligence Committee's probe alongside Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC).

As U.S. relations with Russia become more complicated, Warner is accusing the Kremlin of attempting to interfere with the elections in France and Germany.

"We know that Russia hacked into both political parties and selectively released information that would help one candidate and hurt another candidate,” Warner explained.

A Washington Post report says the FBI had a secret court order last summer to monitor communications of Carter Page, a former adviser to President Donald Trump. The article says the surveillance was related to an investigation into possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

"I can't comment on any specific FISA warrant because that is still classified information,” said Warner. “If the press reports are true, it is serious.”

Warner, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, says the investigation into issues surrounding the presidential election will continue in a bipartisan and methodical manner.

Warner says Democratic and Republican staffers are currently digging through data.

The committee plans to meet with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a top adviser, but more high profile characters could be called to testify.

“We think we need to do this in an orderly fashion," Warner explained. “We're going to follow the intel wherever it leads.”

Warner expressed other concerns with the White House in Richmond this week. He still has not received details requested about next steps in Syria.

“I'll give him a few more days, but my patience is running thin,” said Warner.

Warner says another ongoing concern is the mixed messages he's hearing from top officials in the Trump administration. He’s still asking questions about whether the priority is on defeating the Islamic State group or removing Assad from power.

The situation also affects U.S. relations with Russia, Iran and Turkey.