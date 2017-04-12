Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Perriello Talks with UVA Students

Tom Perriello at the University of Virginia

Candidate Tom Perriello is calling on Millennials for support as the commonwealth approaches Primary Day in the race for Virginia governor.

The Democratic candidate stopped by the University of Virginia Wednesday, April 12. He talked with students about issues important to them, like student debt.

Even though the presidential election happened last year, Perriello says he hopes recent political activism will drive young voters to the polls in 2017.

"I think a lot of young people end up tuning in in the fall and not always being crazy about the choices that they have, and the answer to that is to get involved in the primary. Help choose who your nominee is," said Perriello.

Wednesday’s event at UVA is part of a week-long Virginia college tour for the gubernatorial candidate.

Perriello is competing with Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam for the Democratic Party’s nomination

The party’s primary election is scheduled for June 13.